Hungarian PM against anti-Azerbaijani sanctions

6 Oct. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The head of the Hungarian government criticized the European Parliament's call to introduce anti-Azerbaijani sanctions. Viktor Orban explained that Azerbaijan is strategically important for the European Union.

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban commented on the resolution adopted by the European Parliament on the introduction of targeted sanctions against Azerbaijan, media report.

He drew attention to the key importance of Azerbaijan. According to the Hungarian politician, achieving energy independence is impossible without the participation of Baku.

"We need Azerbaijan, this is very obvious. It is a strategically important country,”

– Viktor Orban said.