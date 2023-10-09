Iran and Sudan resume diplomatic relations

9 Oct. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran and Sudan decided to resume diplomatic relations following contacts between senior officials of the two countries, the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic said in a statement.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Sudan...decided to resume diplomatic relations in order to serve the interests of the two countries. The governments agreed to develop friendly relations among themselves based on mutual respect for sovereignty, equality, and common interests",



the Iranian Foreign Ministry's official Telegram channel wrote.

The heads of the foreign ministries of the two countries agreed on the reconstruction of diplomatic relations, including the exchange of ambassadors, at the summer summit of the Non-Aligned Movement held in Baku.

Tehran and Khartoum have reached an agreement on the imminent opening of embassies, the exchange of ambassadors and the full restoration of diplomatic relations, the head of Iranian diplomacy, Hossein Amir Abdollahian said.