Türkiye praises itself for gas supplies from Russia to world markets

14 Oct. 16:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye plays an important role in the transit of gas from the Russian Federation to the world markets. The creation of a gas hub will help intensify cooperation between the two countries.

Türkiye supplies Russian gas to the world market, energy cooperation with the Russian Federation may intensify after the gas hub creation, Chairman of the Turkish Parliament Numan Kurtulmus said in a conversation with Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko.

The dialogue between representatives of the two countries took place on the sidelines of the G20 parliamentary summit in India.

“We already have good cooperation in the Balkans, the Black Sea region, the Caucasus and the Transcaucasus, but now we need to intensify this cooperation even more, especially in the energy sector. Türkiye wants to become a gas hub, and Türkiye is also an important country for the transit of Russian gas to the world markets,”

– Kurtulmush said.

He added that Moscow and Ankara are also interacting in the nuclear energy projects.