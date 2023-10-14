Hamas not to allow Palestinians’ exodus

14 Oct. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Hamas has announced a plan to keep Palestinians in their homes in the Gaza Strip and prevent them from migrating to Egypt during an IDF ground operation.

Today, the head of the political wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, announced that the civilian population of the Gaza Strip will not be allowed to leave for Egypt during the expected clash between the IDF and Hamas in Gaza.

He emphasized that this decision was dictated by the need to achieve the creation of the Palestinian state.

"There will be no exodus from Gaza to Egypt. I tell my brothers in Egypt that our decision is to remain on our land,”

- Ismail Haniyeh said.