Biden: US troops don't need to be deployed into Israel

16 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Joe Biden doesn't think the U.S. army needs to deploy troops into Israel.

"I don't think that's necessary. Israel has one of the finest fighting forces in the country," Biden said.

The head of state added the U.S. would be sure to provide Israel with the necessary support amidst its war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"I guarantee we're gonna provide them everything they need," Biden said.

The Pentagon has dispatched two U.S. Navy carrier strike groups to the region after Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel last weekend.