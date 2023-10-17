Russia becomes one of main trade partners of Azerbaijan

17 Oct. 22:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Since January of this year, Russia and Azerbaijan have increased mutual trade to $3.1 billion, which is 600 million more than last year, the press service of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan reports .

Since the beginning of the year, Azerbaijan's imports from Russia reached $2.2 billion, Russia's share in imports amounted to 18%. As for exports, Azerbaijan supplied $864 million worth of goods to Russia. Russia accounts for 3.2% of Azerbaijan's exports.

At the same time, Russia has become the main market for non-oil goods from Azerbaijan. The country supplied $787.3 million worth of non-oil products, and Russia's share in non-oil exports was 32.3%.