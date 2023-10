19 Oct. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Specialists from the Mangistau region got the opportunity to work at a port in the UAE. An agreement was signed between KazMunayGas and Abu-Dhabi Ports Group.

"In accordance with the agreements reached, Kazakh specialists will work at ADP in various vacant positions for five years",



KMG said.

It is planned to recruit employees in the Mangystau region. The Kazakhstan national company organizes English language courses for specialists. It will also help with the preparation of documents.