Conference against French colonialism takes place in Azerbaijan

20 Oct. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The international conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" has started in the capital of Azerbaijan.

The event is attended by representatives of 14 countries and representatives of such maritime territories as French Polynesia, French Guiana, New Caledonia, Martinique and Guadeloupe, which to this day remain under French colonial control. In addition to this, representatives of the territorial community of Corsica, also considered today as France, arrived at the forum.

The forum dedicated to the problem of French colonialism was organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), established in July this year by participants of the conference "Complete Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordination Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement chaired by Azerbaijan. The group advocates the freedom of peoples who continue to suffer from colonization in the 21st century.