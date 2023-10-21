Bus No. 18 shot in Yerevan

21 Oct. 16:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Unknown fired at a bus with passengers in Yerevan. As a result of the shooting, the vehicle was damaged.

Shooting took place today on the streets of Yerevan, police spokesman Zarzand Gabrielyan reported about the emergency.

The crime was committed in the Ajapnyak region. The emergency call was received at 11.00 Moscow time.

Someone shot at the bus on Arzumanyan Street. It was established that the shot was fired from a pistol.

“The rear window of the bus was smashed, no injures are reported.”

– Gabrielyan said.

Law enforcement officials are preparing materials to launch an investigation.