Russia becomes leader in number of tourists in Georgia

27 Oct. 12:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Since the beginning of 2023, 1.1 million Russian travelers have visited Georgia, which is 47.3% more than last year's figures, the press service of the National Tourism Administration reports.

According to the results of three annual quarters, Russia became the leader in the number of visits of its citizens to Georgia.

In total, 5.6 million vacationers from around the world visited Georgia this year. It is 43% more than in 2022, but 23.1% less than in pre-pandemic 2019.

It should be mentioned that 3.6 million visits were for tourism purposes. It is 35% more than in 2022. The country has recovered almost 92% of pre-pandemic levels.

How to get to Georgia?

Tourists prefer to use land borders. Thus, a large number of travelers pass through the Sarpi checkpoint on the border with Türkiye. Next is the Kazbegi checkpoint on the border with Russia.

Vacationers also visit Georgia by air. Over almost 922 thousand tourists used the services of the airport in Tbilisi.