Israel refutes start of ground offensive in Gaza

28 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Peter Lerner said the announced expansion of military operations in the Gaza Strip doesn’t mean Israel is starting a major ground offensive, ABC News television reported.

He also said every effort is being made to avoid civilian casualties.

IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari earlier said the military will "expand" their activity in Gaza tonight.

UN General Assembly's resolution

The UN General Assembly has passed a resolution on the Middle East that was drafted by several Arab states and initiated by Jordan on Friday, TASS reported.

The resolution calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, urges all parties to observe international humanitarian law, calls for ensuring unimpeded humanitarian deliveries to the Gaza Strip, the release of all civilians kept hostage.