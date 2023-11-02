President of Türkiye arrives in Astana

2 Nov. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The plane of the head of Türkiye landed in Astana. Here Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will take part at the tenth summit of the Organization of Turkic States. The information about the president's arrival in Kazakhstan was spread by the Turkish media.

It is expected that during the summit, the heads of the OTS countries will discuss issues related to strengthening and developing ties within the organization. Moreover, the heads of Turkic countries will discuss a number of topics that relate to global and regional problems.

As part of the summit, Erdoğan will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of countries that are members of theOTS. The meetings are scheduled for November 3.