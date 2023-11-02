Azerbaijani scientists predict shallowing of Caspian Sea

2 Nov. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Caspian Sea continues to rapidly become shallow. Over the course of a century, its level will decrease by 3.7 meters. This information was announced by the Deputy Head of the Environmental Policy Department of the Ministry of Ecology of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Rafiq Verdiyev, at a meeting of the group of experts on studying the shallowing of the Caspian Sea.

The representative of the Ministry of Ecology noted that in addition to the water level, the temperature in the reservoir would change. It will become warmer by 1.7 degrees by 2070, and by the end of the 21st century it will rise by more than 2 degrees.

The expert emphasized that if the countries of the Caspian region did not take measures, the sea temperature would rise by 4.5 degrees. This will lead to an even more rapid shallowing of the reservoir.

Verdiyev noted that experts were now conducting research to make forecasts even more accurate.

"There are scenarios and assessments, but their results are different. All data need to be summarized and brought to a common denominator to get more accurate information",



Rafiq Verdiyev