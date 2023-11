2 Nov. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Soviet and Russian conductor, Artistic Director of the St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra named after Dmitry Shostakovich, People's Artist of the USSR Yuri Temirkanov died in hospital at the age of 85.

This was announced by the Deputy Artistic Director of the St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra.

"Yuri Khatuevich died today. It happened in the hospital",

Evgeny Petrovsky said

The date and place of the farewell will be announced later.