Turkmenistan can export gas via Azerbaijan and Türkiye

4 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkmenistan can export natural gas via Azerbaijan and Türkiye to world markets, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (People's Council) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

He said that work is underway to supply Turkmen natural gas and electricity to neighboring and regional countries.

"We have opportunities to export Turkmen natural gas through the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, Türkiye and prospects to the world markets. In this regard, I firmly believe that we will soon resolve all necessary issues with our brotherly countries and will carry out relevant work," Berdimuhamedov said.

The Trans-Caspian Pipeline, an under-sea pipeline that would cross the Caspian Sea between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, has the potential to transport 30 billion cubic meters annually.