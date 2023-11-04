German Foreign Ministry: Karabakh is Azerbaijan

4 Nov. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The German Foreign Minister recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called on his colleague to use current toponyms and noted that part of the territory of the republic is still mined.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock underlined that Berlin has always recognized Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory.

The minister made this statement following the negotiations with her Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

“Germany has always supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijanis must return to their lands,”

– Annalena Burbock said.

She also noted that Germany wants to support Azerbaijan in mine clearance.

The German Foreign Minister emphasized that the South Caucasus region is of interest to Europe, as there are prospects for the development of economic cooperation.

The head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, in turn, noted that his German colleague often uses fictitious names when pronouncing geographical names in the Karabakh region.

“I ask you to respect the sovereignty of Azerbaijan and international law,”

– Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan asked.

Also, the head of the Azerbaijani foreign ministry noted that the separatist regime has mined 480 km of Azerbaijani territory, but the international community has never condemned Armenia.

Bayramov emphasized that the reasons for the lack of reaction raise questions.