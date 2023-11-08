OTS congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

8 Nov. 18:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Organization of Turkic States published congratulations on the Victory Day of Azerbaijan on social networks.

"We sincerelly congratulate the fraternal Azerbaijani people, the Armed Forces and the government of Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day. Today marks the anniversary of Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, which ended with the liberation of the city of Shusha",



said in the text of congratulation.

The OTS also noted that the Victory of Azerbaijan not only restored the territorial integrity of the country, but also restored historical justice.