8 Nov. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

World oil prices continue falling, which began the day before. This is evidenced by trading data.

During yesterday and this morning, prices dropped by 5%. Thus, by 13:17 (Moscow time), the cost of January futures for the North Sea Brent crude oil mixture fell to $80.98 per barrel. The last time oil of this grade cost less than $81 per barrel was on July 24 of this year.

In turn, December futures for WTI oil fell to $76.69.