UAE to grow blueberries in Uzbekistan

10 Nov. 11:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Blueberry and blueberry production will open in the Andijan region. This is a joint project of Uzbekistan and the UAE.

At the meeting with the Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov, Said Al-Ameri, General Director of the Abu Dhabi State Organization for Agriculture and Food Security, Chairman of E20 Investment Limited, expressed gratitude for the support in the implementation of a joint project to create a fruit and berry cluster.

The project is being implemented in the Andijan region, the second phase will soon begin. During this phase, it is planned to grow 6 thousand tons of blueberries and blueberries. High-yielding varieties were selected for production. The harvest will be exported.