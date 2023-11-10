Erdoğan: Türkiye to increase pressure on Israel

10 Nov. 15:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish authorities will increase pressure on the Jewish state to open a corridor through which Palestinian civilians could flee from Gaza.

"Our goal is to ensure the passage of all these people from Gaza to places where we can provide medical assistance. These include cancer patients, easily and seriously injured people. If this corridor is open, we are ready to transport these wounded and our brothers and sisters with chronic diseases such as cancer to our hospitals",

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

The Turkish leader further noted that Ankara was already receiving positive signals. Erdoğan said that rescuing the wounded and sick was Turkish humanitarian and Islamic duty.