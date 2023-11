16 Nov. 19:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

All vehicles are temporarily not allowed to enter the Russian border along the Georgian Military Road in Georgia, the Roads Department of the Ministry of Regional Development said.

Cars are not allowed to the Gudauri-Kobi section. The ban is valid from 15:30 local time to 17:30 (from 14:30 to 16:30 Moscow time). The acces to this site is prohibited for heavy trucks until 19:00 (18:00 Moscow time).

The reason for the road closures is road work.