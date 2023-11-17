Kazakhstan's population reaches 20 million

17 Nov. 10:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan has set a new benchmark. The country's population has reached 20 million, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared this news with citizens.

"The population of Kazakhstan has reached 20 million. Congratulations to my compatriots on this significant event! A happy family is the foundation of the nation's well-being and the country's sustainable progress. The state will continue strengthening family values and protect motherhood and childhood",

Tokayev said.

Over the past 20 years, the population of the republic has increased by more than 5 million people. Population growth in Kazakhstan has been ongoing since 2002.