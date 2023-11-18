Turkiye calls residents of country to save water

18 Nov. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Water shortages in Türkiye in 2023 are forcing the authorities to appeal to the population to use water carefully. The head of the Ministry of Agriculture spoke about the current situation with water in Türkiye.

Problems with water in Türkiye require a conscious attitude from residents and visitors of the country, since they are long-term in nature, Minister of Agriculture Ibrahim Yumakli warned.

The official explained that the water shortage is associated with global climate change. This destructive phenomenon threatens the entire world.

“In the context of the climate crisis, we are one of the countries in the Mediterranean basin that will be most affected by climate change. Rising air temperatures, dry weather and the associated evaporation of water require the new approach in general,”

– Ibrahim Yumakli said.

He emphasized that the water supply to the country's residents has not been cut.