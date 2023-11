21 Nov. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dog of Salome Zurabishvili was found in Georgia. The Head of state wrote about this on her social networks.

"Found!!! Thanks everyone!",

President of Georgia wrote.

The animal was reported missing several hours ago. This happened in the Vake district of Tbilisi.

Let us remind you that the President of Georgia picked up a dog on the street in 2018. She named it Gombora.