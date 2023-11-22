Egg prices grow in Russia

22 Nov. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The price of eggs continues to grow in Russia. Moreover, the rate of price increases for the daily staple has been accelerating over the past few weeks.

Chicken eggs are becoming more expensive in Russia, Rosstat reports.

According to the statistics agency, over the past week the prices increased by 4.5%. The week before, the growth was 3.4%. Thus, the rate of increase is accelerating.

In general, in 2023, eggs have already risen in price by almost a third. Only tomatoes, prices for which have increased by more than 41%, and bananas, which have risen in price by almost 45%, show higher rates of increase.