Moscow not surprised with Baku’s reaction to Paris’s policy in Caucasus

22 Nov. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian Foreign Ministry was not surprised by Baku’s reaction to France’s actions, as the Western countries are turning the Caucasus into a zone of geopolitical confrontation.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova commented on the statement of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev regarding France.

Recall that the head of state recently accused Paris of pushing Yerevan towards a new conflict in the South Caucasus.

Zakharova noted that Azerbaijan, as well as others, is tired of France’s intrusiveness and its desire to restore a rather tattered reputation in the region. According to her, Baku’s reaction to the actions of the Fifth Republic and mediators in the Caucasus should not be surprising.

According to the diplomat, still, there is a risk of another conflict in the region.

"In this regard, Russia is consistently working to transform the region into a zone of stability and prosperity based on a balance of interests of all regional states and their neighbors,”

- Maria Zakharova said.