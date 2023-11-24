Türkiye boycotts brands from Israel

24 Nov. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye has announced the largest boycott campaign in history against brands from Israel, Yeni Akit reports.

The decision is related to the Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip. The newspaper says that support for the boycott has gained popularity among the country's residents. In addition to Israeli brands, brands that support Israel were also boycotted.

The publication reports that Turkish residents began to buy local products more often, which pushed manufacturers to new developments.

It should be added that there are many companies in Turkish markets that specialize in the sale of brands from Israel.