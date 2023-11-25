Russia, Türkiye set tourism record

25 Nov. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian tourists continue to choose Türkiye as their main destination for foreign holidays. Thus, from January to June 2023, over 2,6 mln Russian tourists arrived in the country, which is 79% higher than the same figures for last year.

Russia and Türkiye may reach a record in the field of tourism cooperation in 2023.

“We are expected to reach record levels this year. We will work to further increase tourist flow,”

– Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak said.

Traditionally, one of the most popular resorts among Russians is Istanbul. In the H1, the city was visited by more than a million tourists from the Russian Federation, which is almost 2 times higher than the previous year.