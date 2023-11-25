Moscow prepares for prolonged snowfalls

25 Nov. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Snowfalls engulf Moscow. Utility workers continue to work intensively.

So, according to forecasts, precipitation is expected in Moscow on Sunday. The current level of snow cover will be increased by 20 centimeters.

“According to weather forecasters, on November 26-27, heavy snow, blizzards, ice, snowfall are expected in the capital. The snow level will increase up to 20 cm,”

– the Urban Services Complex informs.