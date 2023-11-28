Georgian authorities decide on country's budget for 2024

28 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said the fiscally “balanced” state budget for 2024 involved “quite interesting” programmes and would affect the “largest part of our population” next year.

Garibashvili presented the final version of the budget at today’s Government meeting, the Government Administration said.

The PM introduced changes in the final version from its second revision, saying the spending would increase by 165 mln lari ($60.89mln) and reach 25 bln lari ($9.23bln), of which the largest part - 130 mln lari ($48mln) - would be spent on projects planned for regions.

He added the regional fund would have 580 mln lari ($214mln) in its budget, making municipalities able to finance “important projects” next year.

"We have allocated 15 mln lari ($5.54mln) for the compensation of the families in Guria whose houses were damaged. We will transfer [the money] to these people this year, houses and flats will be purchased, [and] not a single family will be left without help. Additionally, we will allocate another 15 mln lari in 2024”, Garibashvili said.

The PM stressed the budget would stand at 28.760 bln lari ($10.61bln), contrasting the figure to 9 bln lari ($3.32bln) in 2012 and noting both the budget and the overall economy had tripled since then.