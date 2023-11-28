Free Sri Lanka visa program for Russians kicks off

28 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

In a significant move to bolster tourism, the Sri Lanka government has initiated a policy of issuing free visas to Russian tourists. The policy is set to be in effect until March 31, 2024. Prospective travelers are required to apply for electronic travel authorization before their arrival.

This policy is a marked change from the previous visa system. Before the implementation of the new policy, Russian citizens had to pay a visa fee of 3050 rubles when applying through the embassy, or $50 for an online application, or $60 for a visa on arrival.

The free visa policy is not exclusive to Russia. The Sri Lankan government has extended this initiative to nationals of six other countries: Indonesia, China, India, Thailand, Japan and Malaysia. The policy was adopted by Sri Lanka’s Cabinet in October and was implemented with immediate effect as part of a pilot program.