Saudis offer Iran investment for peace in the Middle East

29 Nov. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Riyadh has offered Tehran economic cooperation and investment. In response, Iran must refuse the escalation in the Middle East. Iran received the offer directly.

Saudi Arabia has offered Iran investments and economic cooperation in exchange for refusing to worsen the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Bloomberg with a reference to its sources.

"Saudi Arabia has presented Iran with an offer to step up cooperation and investment in its sanctioned economy if it does not allow its regional proxies to turn the Israeli-Hamas war into a wider conflict,”

