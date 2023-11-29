Northern lights expected in Moscow amid powerful flare on the Sun

29 Nov. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Moscow, in the coming days, the northern lights - an extremely rare phenomenon for these latitudes - may be seen again. The reason is a strong flare on the Sun, which will cause a magnetic storm.

Moscow will soon be covered by a strong magnetic storm - it will be so powerful that it can cause the northern lights, an employee of the IZMIRAN Space Weather Forecast Center, Maria Abunina said.

According to her, a powerful flare occurred on the Sun. It will reach the Earth in the near future, thus, we will feel its consequences soon.

“Therefore, we expect a magnetic storm, perhaps one of the strongest this year,”

- the scientist said.