Georgia compares anti-Russian sanctions to "a shot in the foot"

30 Nov. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaker of the Georgian parliament Shalva Papuashvili compared the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions to a shot in the foot.

"If today a representative of Russia says that the sun rises in the east, do we have to say that it is not true and oppose it? It is true that introduction of sanctions is a shot in one’s own foot",

Shalva Papuashvili said.

He noted that this was a truth that is known not only in Georgia, but also in foreign countries.

Papuashvili emphasized that the Georgian authorities acted only in the interests of their own people.