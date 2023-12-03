US calls on Israel to change strategy in Gaza

3 Dec. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: US Department of Defense

US authorities have warned Israel of defeat in the conflict with the Gaza Strip if the country does not protect Palestinian civilians.

Israel will lose the conflict with Palestine if it neglects to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip, the head of the US Department of Defense, Lloyd Austin, said, addressing the National Defense Forum in California.

"The center of gravity is the civilian population, and if you push them into the arms of the enemy, you are replacing a tactical victory with a strategic defeat,”

– Lloyd Austin said.

The American minister noted that the US government continues to influence the Israeli authorities to ensure that the military does not endanger the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.