Over 100,000 tourists enjoyed beauty of Ingushetia

6 Dec. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

This year, the flow of tourists to the Republic of Ingushetia amounted to over 100,000 people. Both Russian and foreign travelers come to the republic.

The authorities of Ingushetia are actively developing tourist destinations in the region and note the first positive results of the work being carried out. This year, the republic was visited by 105,500 local and foreign tourists, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Ingushetia, Oleg Fursov informed.

“If we talk about the development of the tourism industry of the republic, in recent years, there has been a positive development. Thus, the tourist flow to Ingushetia amounted to 105,500 people, including foreign tourists,”

– Oleg Fursov said.

Due to increased tourist demand in the region, the number of hotels and inns has increased.