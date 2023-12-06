Russia ready to help Azerbaijan, Armenia with border delimitation

6 Dec. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the meeting on the border between the delegations of Azerbaijan and Armenia. The ministry is ready to assist in the process of delimiting the border between the countries.

Russia is ready to participate in the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The official representative of the department emphasized that Russia welcomes the meeting of representatives of the two countries that took place at the border.

“We are ready to provide all possible assistance directly in delimitation activities. This also includes providing the necessary cartographic materials,”

– Maria Zakharova said.