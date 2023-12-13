Dagestan energy workers get ready for bad weather

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza
According to the forecasts, the weather will worsen in Dagestan. In particular, the wind gusts are expected up to 25 m/s. Thus, the energy workers are working in emergency mode.
The republican authorities transferred all specialists responsible for power supply to a special operating mode.
“25 teams of power engineers are ready to quickly respond to the consequences of bad weather: 75 specialists with 30 units of special equipment. If necessary, the number of forces involved will be increased,”
– the press service of the Rosseti Northern Caucasus company informs.
The Magarakemkent, Derbent, Karabudakhkent, Kizlyar, and Babayurt districts of the republic are in a special risk zone. Power outages may also occur in Makhachkala.