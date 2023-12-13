How many tourists to celebrate New Year and Christmas in Sochi?

13 Dec. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/Vestnik Kavkaza

The head of Sochi said that the city will welcome about 280,000 tourists during the winter holidays. He noted that the authorities banned pyrotechnics this year, and the security will be beefed up in the city.

About 280,000 tourists from all over Russia will celebrate New Year and Christmas in Sochi, the head of the city Alexey Kopaygorodsky wrote in his Telegram channel.

He noted that this year the resort authorities banned pyrotechnics, and all law enforcement agencies will work in the beefed up security mode. According to him, over 1,000 police officers will keep order in the city.

The mayor emphasized that over 330 rescuers and firefighters with 90 units of equipment will be on duty during the holidays.