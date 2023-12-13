Moscow ready to help Baku with organizing COP29

13 Dec. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Ruslan Edelgeriyev said that Russia is ready to provide support to Azerbaijan in organizing a conference on climate change. Earlier, Mukhtar Babayev announced that Baku would host the conference in 2024.

Special Representative of the Russian President for Climate Affairs Ruslan Edelgeriev announced Moscow’s readiness to support Baku in organizing the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29.

Speaking at COP28, he noted that the next conference for the first time in history will be held in one of the countries of the post-Soviet space.

“Together with the current Emirati chairmanship, we will provide them with maximum support,”

- Ruslan Edelgeriev said.