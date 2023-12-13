Jack London, Ernest Hemingway published in Ossetian language

13 Dec. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The greatest books of world literature can now be read in the Ossetian language. The translation was carried out by a North Ossetian journalist.

The classics of foreign literature have become available in the Ossetian language. A book of translations by the famous journalist Pobeda Khestanova-Butaeva has been published in North Ossetia.

The publication includes several works by American writer Jack London, in particular, “The Call of the Wild” and a number of short stories.

In the book, there is a work of another American, Ernest Hemingway, “The Old Man and the Sea”.

The author also translated Prosper Merimee’s most famous short story, “Matteo Falcone,” into Ossetian.

Pobeda Khestanova-Butaeva was born on May 9, 1945. She is a philologist by training, she graduated from SOGU. She devoted her entire life to journalism: first she worked in a newspaper, and then on the radio for almost four decades, from 1979 to 2017. Furthermore, she is already the author of three books.