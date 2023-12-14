Yerevan: peace treaty with Baku not yet ready for signing

14 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian-Azerbaijani peace agreement is not yet ready to be signed, Armenian Ambassador at Large Edmon Marukyan said.

Marukyan said that they do not have a final draft ready for signing, but there is hope they will manage to finalize the agreement text at the meeting of the foreign ministers expected in January.

According to the diplomat, the exchange of Armenian and Azerbaijani military detainees was as a positive step towards strengthening the climate of trust between Yerevan and Baku. He expressed hope that a peace treaty between the two countries can be reached with such small steps.

In addition, the ambassador expressed opinion that the tripartite statement of November 9-10, 2020 was no longer valid.