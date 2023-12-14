Krasnodar Territory increases eggs production

14 Dec. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Since the beginning of the year, the Krasnodar region has increased the production of chicken eggs. Overall, more than 1.3 bln eggs have been produced.

The issue of the eggs' shortage in Russia was raised on Thursday at President Vladimir Putin's Direct Line and Q&A session.

According to Putin, the rise in prices for chicken eggs in the country is due to a disruption in the work of the Cabinet of Ministers. Prices, the head of state continued, began to rise amid the increased demand for eggs as a result of increased incomes of citizens. At the same time, demand increased, but production remained at the same level and the imports were not introduced in time. Egg prices are normalizing, the president added.

In turn, Deputy Head of the Krasnodar Territory Andrey Korobka said that the production of both eggs and chicken meat increased in 2023.