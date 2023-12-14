Kazakhstan’s southeast rocked by earthquake

14 Dec. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

A few hours ago, an earthquake was registered in Kazakhstan. Its epicenter was located 180 km from Almaty.

Today, Kazakh seismologists recorded an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 in the southeastern part of the country, the regional emergency department reports.

“On December 14, 2023, at 17:44:04 of Almaty time, an earthquake was registered by the network of seismic stations of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan,”

– the press service of the ministry informs.

The epicenter of the tremors was located 180 km from Almaty, and the source was at a depth of 15,000 meters.