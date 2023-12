15 Dec. 14:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

A police station was attacked in southeastern Iran. Local media reported this.

The attack took place in the city of Rask.

According to the latest information, 11 police and military personnel were killed. Several more people were injured, but the exact number is currently unknown.

The media believe that the attack was planned and carried out by militants of the terrorist group Jaish al-Adl.