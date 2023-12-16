Türkiye revives grain deal

16 Dec. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The grain deal may once again become relevant. The work is being carried out on it, including in Türkiye.

Türkiye's authorities continue work at resuming the Black Sea grain initiative.

“On our part, we continue to implement initiatives to renew the Black Sea grain agreement, which was concluded with the coordination of our country and, due to its effectiveness, made a great contribution to overcoming the food crisis,”

– Turkish Minister of National Defense Yashar Güler said.

Türkiye has repeatedly stated the need to revive the deal. This initiative was supported at the UN. The organization does not exclude the possibility that the grain deal could be resumed.