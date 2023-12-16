Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences on death of Emir of Kuwait

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza
The Azerbaijani leader expressed condolences to Kuwait on the death of the emir.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
“With a feeling of deep sorrow we received the news of the death of your brother, the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah,”
– Ilham Aliyev wrote.
On behalf of Azerbaijan, he expressed condolences to all the people of Kuwait.
“In these difficult moments, I share your grief, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I express deep condolences to you, all members of your family, and the friendly people of the State of Kuwait. Allah rehmet elyasin!”
– Ilham Aliyev added.