Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences on death of Emir of Kuwait

16 Dec. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Azerbaijani leader expressed condolences to Kuwait on the death of the emir.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

“With a feeling of deep sorrow we received the news of the death of your brother, the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah,”

– Ilham Aliyev wrote.

On behalf of Azerbaijan, he expressed condolences to all the people of Kuwait.

“In these difficult moments, I share your grief, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I express deep condolences to you, all members of your family, and the friendly people of the State of Kuwait. Allah rehmet elyasin!”

– Ilham Aliyev added.