Azerbaijan and Türkiye increasing trade turnover

21 Dec. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye is Azerbaijan's second-largest economic partner, with a mutual trade transaction of $7.2 billion in January-November 2023, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said during the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum.

"The increase was 33% as compared to the same period previous year. Exports to Türkiye surged by more than 52%, totaling $5.1 billion," Mikayil Jabbarov said.

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku today. The forum is attended by Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and head of the Financial Office of the Office of the President of Türkiye Goksel Asan.

More than 600 representatives from government institutions and the private sector from both countries are participating in the event.

The forum will explore opportunities for expanding Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed.