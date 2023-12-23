Iran: US actions in Gaza to lead to blockade of Mediterranean Sea

23 Dec. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran announced a possible blockade of the Mediterranean Sea due to the actions of the United States and allies in the Gaza Strip. Earlier, an operation to protect the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden began.

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Mohammad Reza Naqdi allowed a blockade of the Mediterranean Sea if “the United States and allies continue their actions in Gaza.”

In an interview with Tasnim news agency, he said that, in addition to blocking the waters, Washington may face the emergence of new centers of resistance.

“Yesterday, the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz became a nightmare for them, and today, they are in a trap in the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Red Sea. If the crimes continue, they will soon have to wait for the closure of the Mediterranean Sea. The sea, the Strait of Gibraltar and other waterways will face the storm,”

- Mohammad Reza Naghdi said.