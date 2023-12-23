Chicken eggs in huge demand at Stavropol fair

23 Dec. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

During the fair in Stavropol, a queue formed for chicken eggs. People are buying up eggs that are 20 rubles cheaper. The crowd left behind empty trays.

Residents of Stavropol caused a stampede at a weekend fair, forming a large crowd near a truck with cheap chicken eggs.

According to the publication of the Atypical Stavropol telegram channel, local residents rushed to buy up eggs, which turned out to be 20 rubles cheaper. The crowd left behind empty trays.

It was previously reported that weekend fairs would be held in the region over the weekend. Residents were granted an opportunity to buy eggs per 90 rubles, as well as other goods, including meat products, at low prices.